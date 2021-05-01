Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

