Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of SM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.