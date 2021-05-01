Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.