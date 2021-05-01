Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.20 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

