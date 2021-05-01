NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,394 Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 469,689 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 73.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flux Power Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.