Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

