2,990 Shares in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.69 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

CUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

