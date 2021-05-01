NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $28,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 769.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $231.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $120.74 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

