NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $14.61 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.