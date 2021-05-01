Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 1,200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $22.75 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.