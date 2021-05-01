Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,881,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Special Dividends

