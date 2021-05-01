Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.62% of Surgalign worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.81 on Friday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Scott Durall bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SRGA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

