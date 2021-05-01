Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,946 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Intevac worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.41 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

