Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Commerzbank cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

