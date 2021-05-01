Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $463.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

