Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut by Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $18.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.