Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Concrete Pumping worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

