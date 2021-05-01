Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAK shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

