UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 686,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ODT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Odonate Therapeutics
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
