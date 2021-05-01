US Capital Advisors Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.