BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Up 166.7% in April

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSA opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

