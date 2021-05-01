Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,445,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,921,219.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

