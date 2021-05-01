Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.69

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

