Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMMNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

