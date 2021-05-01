Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.76

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

