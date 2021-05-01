FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Increased by Analyst

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

