Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

