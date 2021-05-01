Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 10.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) traded down 10.7% on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Real Matters traded as low as C$16.44 and last traded at C$16.44. 423,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 586,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REAL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,704,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,687,700.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,565.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.94.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

