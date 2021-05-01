Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.08

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

