Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

