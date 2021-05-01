Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.23

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $820.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

