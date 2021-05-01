Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.68

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 1026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.
In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,918 shares of company stock worth $2,560,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
