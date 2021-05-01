Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.68

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 1026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,315.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,918 shares of company stock worth $2,560,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

