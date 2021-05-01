FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

