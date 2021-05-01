Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

KIGRY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

