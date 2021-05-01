Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

