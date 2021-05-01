Norges Bank Invests $131,000 in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBVT. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.