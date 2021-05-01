State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $401,000 Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Greif were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Greif by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

