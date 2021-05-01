State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $368,000 Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Vanguard worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

