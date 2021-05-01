Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BCAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

BioAtla stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.