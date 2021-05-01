UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905,639 shares of company stock valued at $55,779,969. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

