UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 5,866 Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camden National by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $713.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

