SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

