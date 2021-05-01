CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get CareCloud alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

MTBC opened at $7.86 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.