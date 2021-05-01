Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

