LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,789. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

