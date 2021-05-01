State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of VRTV opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.99 million, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

