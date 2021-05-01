Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $34.31 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.