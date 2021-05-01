State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 387 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

