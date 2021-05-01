Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,405,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 195,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Exterran worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 10,412.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exterran by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

