Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 15,760 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $280,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

